Surfside Beach planning commission to recommend approval of latest rezoning request for Wild Water & Wheels

By Eric Richards
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The home of Wild Water & Wheels could soon see new development after Tuesday night’s Planning Commission meeting in Surfside Beach where the committee voted unanimously to recommend approval of a rezoning application.

“Obviously we’re pleased with the decision,” said Mark Lazarus property owner.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Lazarus said a potential buyer for the property is interested in building a gas station, convenience store, and car watch on about 3 acres of the property facing the busy Highway 17.

The recommendation comes after a backlash over previous plans for a developer to build townhomes and retail on the lot.

“The biggest opposition was housing and that’s fine. Everybody has their right to their opinion,” said Lazarus.

Planning Commission member Michael Pesce said the new proposal could run along the lines of what the Town would like to see moving forward.

“C-1 commercial is most of what the highway corridor is, matches our comp plan, and matches kind of council’s vision of what the 17 corridor wants to be,” said Pesce.

Only a handful of residents showed up for the short meeting.

Maureen Green, resident of Surfside Beach, addressed the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“I would like to know why he (Lazarus) thinks he is going to be able to run a convenience store, gas station, and a car wash,” said Green.

Lazarus later told WMBF News, the potential property owner is in the business of building all three businesses and knows what they’re doing.

“The people that are purchasing the property, they’ve done their homework. They build a lot of these so I think they know what will and will not work,” said Lazarus.

The item, including the recommendation, will head to Council during a yet-to-be-determined meeting.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

