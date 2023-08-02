Submit a Tip
South Carolina Sen. Goldfinch hurt while deployed overseas in Africa, officials say

South Carolina state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch
South Carolina state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch(Source: Sen. Stephen Goldfinch Facebook page)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A South Carolina state senator was hurt while deployed overseas, according to the South Carolina National Guard.

South Carolina Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, who represents District 34, which includes Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties, deployed to Africa in June as part of the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in the Horn of Africa.

The S.C. National Guard said Goldfinch suffered a non-combat injury on Tuesday and is expected to be OK. A spokesperson added that no one else was hurt, but wouldn’t provide any more information on how he was hurt.

The National Guard Association of the United States said Goldfinch has been transported to Germany to receive treatment.

“We send him best wishes for a complete recovery,” the National Guard Association of the United States said in a post.

Goldfinch lives in Murrells Inlet and is a captain with the South Carolina National Guard. He took office in 2012 where he served in the South Carolina House of Representatives before he was elected to the South Carolina Senate in 2016.

