Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police make 2nd arrest in Darlington apartment stabbing

Mikah Paul Mills (right) is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, armed robbery...
Mikah Paul Mills (right) is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. Tyonne Shanice Brown (left) was also arrested in the case and faces those same charges.(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington Police Department says another person is in custody in connection to a July stabbing.

Mikah Paul Mills is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. Tyonne Shanice Brown was also arrested in the case and faces those same charges.

Police were called out at 3:49 a.m. on July 11. to the 200 block of Woods Street.

At the scene, officers met with the person who called dispatch. He told the cops a man with blood on his hands knocked on his window, saying someone was trying to kill him.

While talking, investigators noticed a voice coming from a truck parked in the backyard. They found the victim laying in the truck. Police say blood was all over the victim’s arms and legs as well as cuts.

The victim claimed he was attacked by two people inside an apartment on East Broad Street. The victim went to get a bag he left inside a woman’s apartment when he was stabbed by unknown people, according to an incident report.

They made the victim transfer $7368 to Brown’s cash app account, according to Mills’ arrest warrants.

Eventually, the victim was able to get away and was taken to the hospital. The victim claims while running away, someone fired three rounds at him, but none of the bullets hit.

Brown was arrested on July 18, and Mills was arrested on Monday.

Both were denied bond and are currently booked in the Darlington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
Tysheem Walters III pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Nick Wall and Laura Anderson in...
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing Georgetown County father, stepdaughter
Shirley Cox, 66, is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature, and Edward Sealy Jr.,...
Affidavit: Woman used vehicle as ‘weapon’ in Horry County road rage incident
It happened in the area of Red Bluff Road and Highway 66.
2 hurt in Horry County crash; lanes blocked

Latest News

The city announced the rebuild of the dune crossovers at 76th and 80th avenues north on...
Myrtle Beach reopens 2 dune crossovers damaged by Hurricane Ian
South Carolina state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch
South Carolina Sen. Goldfinch hurt while deployed overseas in Africa, officials say
Troy Bittner
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to defrauding popular RV resort
Conroy Clarke
19-year-old accused of shooting at victim after argument in Myrtle Beach