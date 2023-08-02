Police make 2nd arrest in Darlington apartment stabbing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington Police Department says another person is in custody in connection to a July stabbing.

Mikah Paul Mills is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. Tyonne Shanice Brown was also arrested in the case and faces those same charges.

Police were called out at 3:49 a.m. on July 11. to the 200 block of Woods Street.

At the scene, officers met with the person who called dispatch. He told the cops a man with blood on his hands knocked on his window, saying someone was trying to kill him.

While talking, investigators noticed a voice coming from a truck parked in the backyard. They found the victim laying in the truck. Police say blood was all over the victim’s arms and legs as well as cuts.

The victim claimed he was attacked by two people inside an apartment on East Broad Street. The victim went to get a bag he left inside a woman’s apartment when he was stabbed by unknown people, according to an incident report.

They made the victim transfer $7368 to Brown’s cash app account, according to Mills’ arrest warrants.

Eventually, the victim was able to get away and was taken to the hospital. The victim claims while running away, someone fired three rounds at him, but none of the bullets hit.

Brown was arrested on July 18, and Mills was arrested on Monday.

Both were denied bond and are currently booked in the Darlington County Detention Center.

