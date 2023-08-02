Submit a Tip
Police investigating shooting incident at Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club

The Myrtle Beach Police Department was called out around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to the Masters Gentleman’s Club.(MGN ONLINE)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police say to expect an increased police presence as they investigate a shooting incident on Mr. Joe White Avenue.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department was called out around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to the Masters Gentleman’s Club.

At this time, police say there are no reports of injuries.

No other details were immediately released about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-013689.

