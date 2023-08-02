Submit a Tip
Police: 1 charged, 5 rescued in Horry County barricade incident

The Horry County Police Department was called out at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Highway 701 South.
The Horry County Police Department was called out at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Highway 701 South.(Horry County Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police say a Horry County man is in custody after a barricaded situation that officials called scary for those inside.

The Horry County Police Department was called out at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Highway 701 South.

“The suspect was said to be inebriated and threatening others in the home, including 4 juveniles, who hid in bedrooms and closets with no ability to leave,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

Once on the scene, officers tried to meet with the suspect. However, police say he refused to open the door and “continued destructive behavior inside the home.”

The department’s special operations team members with members of SWAT and Negotiations then came to the scene. After two hours, police say they were able to rescue everyone from the home and capture the suspect.

“While there was no threat to those outside the home, for those inside it was a very scary experience,” the post states.

Police have not released the name of the suspect. A booking photo has not yet been made available.

Investigators say the suspect will be charged with domestic violence.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Loris Police Department also responded to the scene.

