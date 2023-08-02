Submit a Tip
Pee Dee Athletics plays in Dixie Youth Baseball World Series championship game

South Carolina 10U team falls to Tennessee 6-1 in championship game
By Dave Ackert
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RUSTON, LA. (WMBF) - The Pee Dee Athletics 10U baseball team has been in Ruston, Louisiana for almost a week, representing South Carolina, at the 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball Division II AAA World Series.

After playing three elimination games in a row, beating Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee, the team has batted their way to a spot in the championship game. During the final game, a rematch against Tennesse with an even 1-1 record, the S.C. team fell short.

Tennessee was undefeated until the championships, where Pee Dee Athletics handed them their only loss in game 1 of the championship series.

Pee Dee Athletics came out strong during game 2, scoring first to make it 1-0 but it wasn’t enough to take down a Tennessee team, with a final score of 6-1.

