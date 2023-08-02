Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach police search for suspects after over a dozen car break-ins overnight

Officers have recorded 12 car break-ins so far.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance after a string of car break-ins where the suspects made off with cash and weapons happened overnight in North Myrtle Beach.

North Myrtle Beach Police spokesperson Patrick Wilkinson said the break-ins happened between midnight and 6 a.m. on Tuesday in the north end of the city. The suspects smashed car windows and rummaged through mostly center consoles before making off with an unknown amount of cash and weapons.

Wilkinson said it’s important for valuables, money, and weapons to be removed from your car when you’re not in it, or to be hidden from plain sight.

NMBPD is asking anyone with doorbell camera videos or surveillance footage of suspicious behavior in the area to contact the North Myrtle Beach Police Department’s tip line to help lead police to a possible arrest.

In the meantime, there will be a heightened police patrol while officers continue to look for answers.

Anyone with information or video of suspicious behavior can call NMBPD at 843-447-9376.

