New manufacturing plant breaks ground in Georgetown County; will create 50 new jobs

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Italian company is setting up shop in Georgetown County.

Zilmet USA, an American subsidiary of an Italian company, broke ground on Wednesday for a new manufacturing plant in the Andrews area.

The 150,000-square-foot facility will be in the county’s Industrial Park where it will manufacture plumbing parts.

The new facility is also expected to create 50 new jobs.

“Georgetown County continues to grow its community and we are excited to welcome Zilmet USA to our family,” said Louis Morant, Georgetown County Council Chairman. “We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Zilmet USA and career opportunities that are sustainable for our residents. For this company to be establishing their first U.S. manufacturing facility here in the county speaks volumes. It continues to show that Georgetown County is the perfect place to work, eat, play and live.”

Phase 1 of the project is expected to be completed in late 2024 with production starting in 2025.

