Myrtle Beach woman charged in connection to shooting, hit-and-run

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman is facing charges in connection to a shooting and hit-and-run that happened Sunday.

Records obtained by WMBF News state that 31-year-old Shanae Waddell is charged with three counts of attempted murder, hit-and-run and reckless driving. She was arrested Wednesday.

A police report states officers were called to the shooting Sunday at Lolli’s on 3rd, where an officer saw “multiple people in the parking lot.” The officer also noted it appeared neither the victim nor the suspects were still at the scene.

Police were told one victim was shot in the face before getting in their car and leaving. Those at the scene also said there was possibly both a female and male suspect.

Officers also found shell casings in the parking lot along with several vehicles that were shot.

A short time later, police were called to another incident where a vehicle left the scene of a crash on Highway 501 and Cannon Street. The victim of the crash told police that they were heading north on Highway 501 when another vehicle, allegedly driven by Waddell, came across into her lane and struck her on the driver’s side before possibly making a U-turn.

The report further states that city cameras showed the vehicle was involved in the earlier shooting and began driving in the wrong direction on 3rd Avenue South before going northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 501. The vehicle then merged into the correct direction of travel before the crash occurred.

Waddell was arrested Wednesday and is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail, according to online records.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

