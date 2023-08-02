Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach reopens 2 dune crossovers damaged by Hurricane Ian

The city announced the rebuild of the dune crossovers at 76th and 80th avenues north on...
The city announced the rebuild of the dune crossovers at 76th and 80th avenues north on Wednesday.(City of Myrtle Beach)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach says two dune crossovers are now ready for public use after they were damaged by Hurricane Ian.

The city announced the rebuild of the dune crossovers at 76th and 80th avenues north on Wednesday.

Multiple crossovers were damaged or destroyed by Ian last fall. Officials say a contractor is working to rebuild them this summer.

The city says this work is separate from the normal work on dune crossovers in the winter.

The contractor plans to work on the 77th Ave. North crossover next.

Below is a list of the other 12 crossovers the city says need to be replaced.

  • 67th Ave N.
  • 64th Ave N.
  • 42nd Ave N.
  • 41st Ave N.
  • 38th Ave N.
  • 31st Ave N.
  • 26th Ave N.
  • 24th Ave N.
  • Withers Swash
  • 17th Ave S.
  • 19th Ave S.
  • 29th Ave S.

