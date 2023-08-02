Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to defrauding popular RV resort

A Myrtle Beach man is awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty to stealing from Carolina Pines RV Resort.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man is awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty to stealing from Carolina Pines RV Resort.

Troy Bittner entered a formal plea on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return. He was originally charged with five counts of wire fraud.

Authorities said that while he was a manager at Carolina Pines RV Resort, Bittner used his access to the company’s credit card reservation system to commit wire fraud and steal over $867,000.

RELATED COVERAGE | Grand jury indicts man accused of defrauding Carolina Pines RV Resort out of nearly $1 million

According to the plea agreement, Bittner could face a maximum of 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charge and a maximum of three years in prison on the filing a false tax return.

The next step is for the United States Probation Office to prepare a sentencing report for all parties and the court.

The process typically takes two to three months before a sentencing date is reached.

