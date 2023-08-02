Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Upstate officer killed in line of duty on train tracks, officials say

Officials said an investigation is underway after a law enforcement officer was killed on train tracks in Easley Wednesday morning.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said an investigation is underway after an Easley Police Officer was killed on train tracks Wednesday morning.

The Easley Police Department said it received a call for assistance on the railroad tracks along East Main Street around 5 a.m.

While responding, police called North Norfolk Southern to stop all trains in the area.

Death investigation underway in Easley
Death investigation underway in Easley

Officials said one officer with Easley PD was killed along the tracks but they have not yet been identified.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to continue to investigate.

FOX Carolina reached out to Amtrak for a statement regarding the passenger train that is stopped on the tracks in this area.

Multiple law enforcement held a processional Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to the fallen officer. Watch here:

Processional for Easley Police Officer killed in line of duty

Stay tuned for more information.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for missing man last seen in Greenville Co. last month

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
Tysheem Walters III pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Nick Wall and Laura Anderson in...
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing Georgetown County father, stepdaughter
Shirley Cox, 66, is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature, and Edward Sealy Jr.,...
Affidavit: Woman used vehicle as ‘weapon’ in Horry County road rage incident
It happened in the area of Red Bluff Road and Highway 66.
2 hurt in Horry County crash; lanes blocked

Latest News

Nights of a Thousand Candles
Tickets for Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles now on sale
Mikah Paul Mills (right) is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, armed robbery...
Police make 2nd arrest in Darlington apartment stabbing
The city announced the rebuild of the dune crossovers at 76th and 80th avenues north on...
Myrtle Beach reopens 2 dune crossovers damaged by Hurricane Ian
South Carolina state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch
South Carolina Sen. Goldfinch hurt while deployed overseas in Africa, officials say
Troy Bittner
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to defrauding popular RV resort