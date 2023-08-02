Upstate officer killed in line of duty on train tracks, officials say

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said an investigation is underway after an Easley Police Officer was killed on train tracks Wednesday morning.

The Easley Police Department said it received a call for assistance on the railroad tracks along East Main Street around 5 a.m.

While responding, police called North Norfolk Southern to stop all trains in the area.

Officials said one officer with Easley PD was killed along the tracks but they have not yet been identified.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to continue to investigate.

FOX Carolina reached out to Amtrak for a statement regarding the passenger train that is stopped on the tracks in this area.

Multiple law enforcement held a processional Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to the fallen officer. Watch here:

