Gravy-themed roller coaster set to open at theme park next year

Officials said the ride has a height requirement of 38 inches, so children around 3 years old can ride along with the whole family.
By Monica Watkins and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – If you’ve ever wanted to ride in an oversized gravy boat, now’s your chance.

A new family coaster, Good Gravy!, will open to the public in May 2024, at Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana.

According to Holiday World officials, guests will board a train shaped like a giant gravy boat which will be pulled backward uphill before flying forward through the station onto a cranberry-colored track, hitting a max speed of 37 mph.

The train will fly through a giant cranberry jelly can before avoiding giant kitchen trimmings, such as a 20-foot-tall whisk and an 18-foot-tall rolling pin before flying up a 77-foot-tall spike and repeating the journey backwards.

The family boomerang ride is the first of its kind to open in North America and will be nearly 1,500 feet long, according to a news release.

Officials said the ride has a height requirement of 38 inches, so children around 3 years old can ride along with the whole family.

Construction has already begun on the station and ride footers, and the track will arrive in early November, according to officials.

