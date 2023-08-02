Submit a Tip
Former Dillon mayor facing new charges in forgery investigation

Corey Jackson (Source: VineLink)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Dillon Mayor Corey Jackson is now facing new charges related to a forgery investigation, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Jackson was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of forgery valued at $10,000 or more.

Warrants obtained by WMBF News state Jackson submitted pre-approval applications to the Dillon Historic Preservation Committee on Dec. 1, 2022, and on April 1, 2023. Jackson was applying for $50,000 grants which were offered “to assist local business owners with property repairs.”

The warrants further state Jackson allegedly forged contractor quotes in his applications from “Jackson Construction LLC” and “G.B.I. Construction.” Each of the four incidents valued repairs of his properties at 111 North Railroad Avenue and 117 North Railroad Avenue at over $100,000.

Those applications, as well as statements from witnesses and business owners, led to Jackson’s arrest on Wednesday.

Weeks after winning Dillon’s mayoral race in April 2019, Jackson was indicted by a grand jury on 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He’s accused of asking boys for pictures of their private parts through the social media app Snapchat in exchange for money over the course of nearly two years.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

