FIRST ALERT: Low humidity today, mugginess & rain chances return Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Low humidity! Two words you don’t hear often in the middle of summer here in the Grand Strand. Make sure you find time to get outside & soak up the sunshine today.

TODAY

Temperatures will remain comfortable through the morning hours. After starting the day in the 60s, we will climb into the middle 80s for the beaches. Inland areas will climb into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

It's hard to complain with this forecast for early August. (WMBF)

A northeast wind will push our moisture to the southwest and keep the feels like temperature in the upper 80s today, making it a pleasant day with no rain chances in sight.

THURSDAY

An area of high pressure will move through the area on Thursday and push to our east by the end of the day. Skies will be partly cloudy through the first half of the day on Thursday before a few more clouds work in later in the day. Once again, temperatures will be similar with a lower humidity for Thursday afternoon.

Highs will stay cooler for this time of year before the clouds roll in. (WMBF)

As we head into Thursday evening, we turn our attention to our next weather maker, which will increase clouds by the afternoon & evening hours. Rain chances will return to the forecast at 20%. The best chance of rain won’t arrive until Friday.

INTO THE WEEKEND

An upper-level disturbance will slide through the region along with the return of moisture just in time for Friday. Clouds will be around for most of the day Friday, especially later in the day when rain chances will be at their highest.

Showers & storms will be around through the day on Friday. Make sure you spend time outside now. (WMBF)

If you are looking for the best dry time on Friday, it’s going to be early. As we head throughout the middle of the day and into the afternoon hours, showers & storms will become more common. This will keep the clouds around and our temperatures cooler. Expect highs to only reach the upper 70s to lower 80s on Friday.

While the disturbance gets out of the area on Friday night and into Saturday morning, we’ll still hold onto the afternoon showers & storms through the weekend. Humidity remains high and a southerly flow will keep the rain chances around at 20-30%. The noticeable thing for the weekend is the return of the warmth! Highs will return back to the upper 80s for the beaches with the lower 90s. The heat index will make it feel like 100° at times through the weekend.

Friday has the best chance of rain & then the weekend is just MUGGY. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.