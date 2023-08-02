Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12, 2018. Officials said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, a Vermont motorist accused of causing a crash that killed Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORSET, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed actor Treat Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death, officials said.

An investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset concluded a vehicle pulled in front of Williams, who was riding a motorcycle and was unable to avoid a collision, Vermont State Police said Tuesday.

The driver who was cited, Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, was processed Tuesday evening and released ahead of a September arraignment, state police said. A court official couldn’t say whether Koss had a lawyer, and Koss didn’t immediately return an email message seeking comment.

Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in New York.

Richard Treat Williams’ nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair.” He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
Tysheem Walters III pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Nick Wall and Laura Anderson in...
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing Georgetown County father, stepdaughter
It happened in the area of Red Bluff Road and Highway 66.
2 hurt in Horry County crash; lanes blocked
Shirley Cox, 66, is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature, and Edward Sealy Jr.,...
Affidavit: Woman used vehicle as ‘weapon’ in Horry County road rage incident

Latest News

FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Hundreds report bright light, loud noise from suspected meteor in mountains of Kentucky
The city announced the rebuild of the dune crossovers at 76th and 80th avenues north on...
Myrtle Beach reopens 2 dune crossovers damaged by Hurricane Ian
The study deemed that AI appears to be safe to use in breast cancer detection and it...
AI-supported screenings increase breast cancer detection by 20%, study says