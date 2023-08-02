Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dining with Dockery: Peach Cobbler Factory

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get your sweet tooth ready! In this week’s episode, Andrew is heading to the Peach Cobbler Factory in Myrtle Beach.

Located in Carolina Forest, the Peach Cobbler Factory offers a variety of sweet items for those who crave that special snack. From Peach Cobbler to cookies, Andrew tries some of the menu items in the full episode above.

For a look at their menu, you can visit their website.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

