36-year-old man arrested, charged after Horry County barricade situation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police say a Horry County man is in custody after a barricaded situation near Loris that officials called scary for those inside.

The Horry County Police Department was called out at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Highway 701 South.

“The suspect was said to be inebriated and threatening others in the home, including 4 juveniles, who hid in bedrooms and closets with no ability to leave,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

Once on the scene, officers tried to meet with the suspect. However, police say he refused to open the door and “continued destructive behavior inside the home.”

The department’s special operations team members with members of SWAT and Negotiations then came to the scene. After two hours, police say they were able to rescue everyone from the home and capture the suspect.

The suspect has been identified by Horry County police as 36-year-old Mont Nesmith, he is charged with second-degree domestic violence.

“While there was no threat to those outside the home, for those inside it was a very scary experience,” the post states.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Loris Police Department also responded to the scene.

