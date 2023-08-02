Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

36-year-old man arrested, charged after Horry County barricade situation

Mont Nesmith
Mont Nesmith(J Reuben Long Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police say a Horry County man is in custody after a barricaded situation near Loris that officials called scary for those inside.

The Horry County Police Department was called out at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Highway 701 South.

“The suspect was said to be inebriated and threatening others in the home, including 4 juveniles, who hid in bedrooms and closets with no ability to leave,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

Once on the scene, officers tried to meet with the suspect. However, police say he refused to open the door and “continued destructive behavior inside the home.”

The department’s special operations team members with members of SWAT and Negotiations then came to the scene. After two hours, police say they were able to rescue everyone from the home and capture the suspect.

The suspect has been identified by Horry County police as 36-year-old Mont Nesmith, he is charged with second-degree domestic violence.

“While there was no threat to those outside the home, for those inside it was a very scary experience,” the post states.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Loris Police Department also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
Tysheem Walters III pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Nick Wall and Laura Anderson in...
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing Georgetown County father, stepdaughter
Shirley Cox, 66, is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature, and Edward Sealy Jr.,...
Affidavit: Woman used vehicle as ‘weapon’ in Horry County road rage incident
It happened in the area of Red Bluff Road and Highway 66.
2 hurt in Horry County crash; lanes blocked

Latest News

Corey Jackson (Source: VineLink)
Former Dillon mayor facing new charges in forgery investigation
The university says they were awarded $416,800 from the National Science Foundation.
Florence County university awarded $400,000 in AI healthcare investment
Matthew Hare
Officials identify Easley police officer killed in line of duty on train tracks
Nights of a Thousand Candles
Tickets for Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles now on sale