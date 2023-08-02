Submit a Tip
19-year-old accused of shooting at victim after argument in Myrtle Beach

Conroy Clarke
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 19-year-old is facing charges after allegedly shooting at someone after an argument in Myrtle Beach last weekend.

Documents obtained by WMBF News state Conroy Clarke, of Conway, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from an incident that happened Sunday on the 100 block of Yaupon Drive, according to a police report. The report states officers from the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the scene and found the victim, who told them Clarke shot at him after a “verbal altercation.”

Clarke allegedly left the scene after the shooting. Police also found shell casings at the scene.

As of Wednesday, online records show Clarke is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $135,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

