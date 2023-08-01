Submit a Tip
Tennessee man drives to North Myrtle Beach to allegedly murder his wife

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Tennessee man is in jail after being accused of trying to kill his own family member.

60-year-old Jeffery Allen Branam drove across two state lines, to North Myrtle Beach, where he allegedly confronted his family on Ocean Boulevard with a gun.

North Myrtle Beach Police Department spokesperson, Patrick Wilkinson said Branam had an order of protection, meaning he wasn’t allowed to have contact with his wife and stepdaughter.

“A no-contact order is like no texting, no calling, no showing up. Things like that”, said Officer Wilkinson.

Officers said once Branam arrived at the Crescent Shores Condo, he pointed a pistol at his wife and tried to shoot her, but instead, he hit his stepdaughter in the shoulder as she to tried to knock away the gun.

Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor, Jimmy Richardson said there are a lot of crimes, however, domestic violence continues to occur.

“The one thing that remains consistent is domestic violence”, said Richardson. “It’s that old adage that we generally hurt the ones we love”.

After firing his weapon once, officers said Branam then tried to fire his weapon a second time. The gun jammed, and witnesses tackled Branam to the ground where they got the gun away from him.

Richardson said situations, where abusers cross state lines to attack, are rare.

“We don’t see a lot of coming across state lines to exact some sort of revenge, punishment, or assault. Most of the time they come down and are together when the assault occurs”, said Richardson.

Wilkinson said domestic abuse calls like Branam’s can be dangerous for both families and officers.

“It’s no secret in law enforcement. When you’re responding to a domestic violence call, you take it seriously”, said Officer Wilkinson.

Branam is now facing an attempted murder charge and could also face three additional charges.

NMBPD said the investigation is still ongoing.

