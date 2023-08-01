Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Taco Bell faces lawsuit claiming ‘false advertising’ of amount of filling

FILE - A New York man filed the suit Monday in federal court.
FILE - A New York man filed the suit Monday in federal court.(Taco Bell)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is facing a lawsuit that accuses the fast-food giant of false advertising.

A New York man filed the suit Monday in federal court.

The class action lawsuit seeks to include other Taco Bell consumers who were disappointed by their meals.

The lawsuit claims Taco Bell’s advertisements do not look like the menu items that are served.

For example, the man claims the Mexican Pizza he purchased did not appear to have a similar amount of beef and bean filling.

Taco Bell has not responded to the accusations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Horry County police seized horses, a dog and chickens after an animal neglect investigation in...
GRAPHIC: Man faces charges after horses, other animals found emaciated at Horry County property
Police were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue South.
1 hurt in Sunday night Myrtle Beach shooting
Deandra Goodman, 28, of the Myrtle Beach area, died from her injuries, according to Deputy...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Horry County hit-and-run
Cody Locklear, 29, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash, according to 1st Sgt....
Driver in fatal Robeson County crash identified

Latest News

A postal carrier pulled double duty while delivering the mail in a Durango, Colorado,...
Mail carrier credited with saving life of 90-year-old woman
A postal carrier pulled double duty while delivering the mail in a Durango, Colorado,...
Mail carrier saves life of 90-year-old woman
The coroner said Rosa Rowland called 911 for help, but rescuers were blocked by flooding and...
Woman drowns after rescuers can't get to her
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny...
Missouri man facing scheduled execution for beating death of 6-year-old girl in 2002