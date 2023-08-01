Submit a Tip
Plea hearing scheduled for man accused of killing father, stepdaughter in Georgetown Co.

Tysheem Walters III
Tysheem Walters III((Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office))
By Kristin Nelson
Updated: 52 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of shooting and killing a man and his stepdaughter nearly three years ago in Georgetown County will be in court on Tuesday.

A plea hearing is scheduled for Tysheem Walters III at 9:30 a.m. at the Georgetown County Courthouse.

Authorities said Walters killed Charles Wall and his 21-year-old stepdaughter Laura Anderson in August 2020 after a crash near the intersection of Indian Hut Road and Highmarket Street.

Charles Nicholas "Nick" Wall and his stepdaughter Laura Anderson
Charles Nicholas "Nick" Wall and his stepdaughter Laura Anderson((Source: Kimberly Wall))

Troopers said Wall and Walters were driving south on Highway 521 when Wall slowed down to turn into a driveway and was hit by Walters’ vehicle.

Walters was reportedly at fault in the crash. According to authorities, an altercation took place after the accident and Walters opened fire.

Warrants stated that Wall was shot at least twice in the upper torso and Anderson once in the head.

RELATED COVERAGE:

A third victim, Paul McConnell, was shot and hit in the head and face with the gun, authorities said, but survived the attack.

Walters has been held at the Georgetown County Detention Center ever since his arrest.

WMBF News reporter Julia Richardson will be in the courtroom during the hearing. She will have the latest on WMBF News starting at 4 p.m.

