Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Overstock officially launches Bed Bath & Beyond domain online in US

Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in...
Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.(Bed Bath & Beyond)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Overstock has officially relaunched the Bed Bath & Beyond domain online Tuesday in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million last month.

The online retailer Overstock.com said in late June that it was dumping its name online and it will become Bed Bath & Beyond, which declared bankruptcy earlier this year. The name change was made in Canada on June 29, but at the time the Midvale, Utah-based company didn’t specify a date for the U.S. relaunch.

Overstock.com’s CEO Jonathan Johnson told The Associated Press in a phone interview last week that the relaunch in Canada has “run without a hitch.” The company has added roughly 600,000 bed and bath items since its bid for the retailer became public last month, Johnson said.

The company has still not made any decisions on a corporate name, he said.

Johnson had said that the name change was necessary because Overstock still confuses some customers and suppliers who thought it was a liquidator. That’s how it got its start in 1999. It transformed in 2004 into a general merchandise retailer, selling a wide variety of items. In 2021, Overstock fine-tuned its strategy to focus on furniture and home decor, getting rid of items like clothing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Police were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue South.
1 hurt in Sunday night Myrtle Beach shooting
Horry County police seized horses, a dog and chickens after an animal neglect investigation in...
GRAPHIC: Man faces charges after horses, other animals found emaciated at Horry County property
Deandra Goodman, 28, of the Myrtle Beach area, died from her injuries, according to Deputy...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Horry County hit-and-run
Cody Locklear, 29, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash, according to 1st Sgt....
Driver in fatal Robeson County crash identified

Latest News

Conway Medical Center
Conway Medical Center, Novant Health team up to expand healthcare access
Fishermen rescued a 63-year-old man from the Atlantic Ocean on Monday after he had tread water...
Man rescued after treading water for hours
Shirley Cox, 66, is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature, and Edward Sealy Jr.,...
Affidavit: Woman used vehicle as ‘weapon’ in Horry County road rage incident
FILE - TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich., is pictured on June 25, 2017. U.S....
GM recalls nearly 900 vehicles with Takata air bag inflators, blames manufacturing problem