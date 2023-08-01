Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man rescued after treading water for hours

Fishermen rescued a 63-year-old man from the Atlantic Ocean on Monday after he had tread water for over five hours. (Credit: WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (WABC) - A 63-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he was pulled miles out into the Atlantic Ocean Monday morning.

Some eagle-eyed fishermen spotted the man treading water and were able to come to his rescue.

Captain Jim Hohurst and his friend Michael Ross set out for the ocean Monday morning looking for striped bass.

They were checking the water for bait when they saw something moving.

“As we got closer, we both sort of looked at it was like some person,” Hohurst said.

Police say Dan Ho went into the surf at 5 a.m. Monday for a brisk swim except the tides had their own agenda and pulled Ho miles out to sea.

“So, he was just treading water praying that some boat would come by and I can tell you, there were no boats in the area, not for miles,” Ross said.

The man found a pole in the water, tied his shirt to it and began waving it desperately, hoping to attract someone’s attention.

Five hours later, Hohurst and Ross threw him a life ring and helped him onboard and then, it was a race to raise Ho’s body temperature and get him medical help.

“He was blue, lips blue, body is gray. He was, he was totally hypothermic. We wrapped him in towels. I had my arm around him sitting in the back seat just keeping him from falling over and Jim’s on the radio with the Coast Guard,” Ross said.

These two friends did not bring home any striped bass, but they have a profound story about how they saved a man’s life.

“He just kept saying, ‘I thought I was a goner. I thought I was a goner,’” Ross said.

Ho is being treated at a local hospital, but there is no update on his condition.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Police were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue South.
1 hurt in Sunday night Myrtle Beach shooting
Horry County police seized horses, a dog and chickens after an animal neglect investigation in...
GRAPHIC: Man faces charges after horses, other animals found emaciated at Horry County property
Deandra Goodman, 28, of the Myrtle Beach area, died from her injuries, according to Deputy...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Horry County hit-and-run
Cody Locklear, 29, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash, according to 1st Sgt....
Driver in fatal Robeson County crash identified

Latest News

LIST: Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools offering free meals for the 2023-2024 school year
Flames rise from the York Fire on Ivanpah Rd. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the Mojave National...
Firefighters contain a quarter of massive California-Nevada wildfire
Conway Medical Center
Conway Medical Center, Novant Health team up to expand healthcare access
Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in...
Overstock officially launches Bed Bath & Beyond domain online in US