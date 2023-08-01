Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

How to find the best credit card for your financial lifestyle

Trading Economics reports there are over 572 million open credit card accounts in the US
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The average American has three credit cards, according to the latest data available from Experian.

Agili President Michael Joyce said it’s a good idea to review new credit card offers to make sure you have the right fit for your financial style.

“You should really check on things that are important, like how much would a credit card charge. And it’s not necessarily that a no annual fee card is going to be better than an annual fee card,” Joyce said. “You want to check on the terms on which they approve you.”

Joyce also said to check on your credit card rewards point system to make sure you’re earning as much as you can and that the rewards fit your lifestyle.

He also reminded consumers that applying for new credit lines can impact personal credit scores.

“Don’t go crazy in terms of applying for new credit cards. You can look at what they’re offering on their website,” Joyce said. “You can talk to them and compare and contract what might be best for you.”

More information on credit card use:

Many organizations, like NerdWallet, have sites that can help find the best credit card based on spending categories, credit scores, rewards programs, and other factors.

MyFICO has information on how adding new credit lines can impact credit scores.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has comprehensive information on credit card use and rights as a consumer.

Experian has advice on how to use credit cards responsibly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Horry County police seized horses, a dog and chickens after an animal neglect investigation in...
GRAPHIC: Man faces charges after horses, other animals found emaciated at Horry County property
Police were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue South.
1 hurt in Sunday night Myrtle Beach shooting
Deandra Goodman, 28, of the Myrtle Beach area, died from her injuries, according to Deputy...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Horry County hit-and-run
Cody Locklear, 29, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash, according to 1st Sgt....
Driver in fatal Robeson County crash identified

Latest News

A banner plane crashed into the ocean on Monday afternoon at 40th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
NTSB reports show banner plane involved in Myrtle Beach crash has history of accidents
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the ongoing incident involved one of their...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashes at airport
A jury found 53-year-old Russell Laffitte guilty of six financial crimes in November. Leffitte...
Federal judge sentences ex-banking CEO Laffitte for financial crimes
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 6th largest prize ever
Ethan Crumbley is escorted into court, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland...
Oxford school shooter was ‘feral child’ abandoned by parents, defense psychologist says