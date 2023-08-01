Submit a Tip
Horry County Police Department warns drivers to avoid Garden City roads due to flooding

Road flooding Garden City
Road flooding Garden City(Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After heavy rainfall, police in Horry County are asking drivers to proceed with caution in Garden City do to flooded roadways.

Horry County police and Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District personnel have responded to multiple calls Monday night for stranded vehicles due to high water. Cypress Avenue, Atlantic Avene, and Dogwood Drive North in Garden City have flooded due to heavy rainfall and the tide cycle, according to HCPD.

In a statement, HCPD said “steer clear of the area, and consider calling it a night if you don’t absolutely have to be out and about!”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

