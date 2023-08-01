Submit a Tip
Florence medical center to establish children’s behavioral health unit

The healthcare provider was awarded a $2.5 million grant for a pediatric behavioral health crisis stabilization unit through the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. (Source: Facebook).
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The McLeod Regional Medical Center said they plan to start work on a 15-bed specialized unit dedicated to children with behavioral health crises.

The goal of the unit is to provide a space for rapid improvement and stabilization for children suffering from acute psychiatric crises, according to a news release.

Upon completion, the unit will sit inside the McLeod Children’s Hospital.

“The pediatric patient treated at McLeod will receive intense individual and group therapy tailored to situation and cognitive and developmental stages,” a news release from the healthcare provider reads. “The premise is if a patient can be stabilized in a nurturing environment with professional and peer support within the initial 72 hours and de-escalated to a state of safety, outpatient follow-up treatment may serve as a sustainable alternative versus progression to acute inpatient psychiatric care.”

Tammy Abel, vice president of Women’s and Children’s Services for McLeod Regional Medical Center, said the need for this unit has only increased in recent years.

“This unit will provide specialized care for children experiencing psychiatric crises using the principles of patient-centered and evidence-based emergency assessment, stabilization, treatment and healing,” Abel said. “Over the past few years, the national mental health crisis has only deepened, and pediatric mental health-related emergency department visits have been increasing, especially among girls. This project is a necessary response to the entrenched obstacles to care affecting this patient population.”

McLeod plans to have the Pediatric EmPATH Unit operational by July 2024.

