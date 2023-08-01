FIRST ALERT: A nice change of pace, lower humidity through the middle of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It feels wonderful for the first morning in August. Lower humidity will make today feel great for any outdoor plans, but we still do have a few showers around later today.

TODAY

As you step out the door this morning, temperatures are in the 60s and lower 70s. It’s a nice change of pace with the miserable humidity taking a back seat for a couple days. Clear skies this morning will provide for a lovely start to the day. Make sure you capitalize with it by getting outside & soaking up some sunshine.

Highs will sit in the middle 80s today with a few storms around. (WMBF)

Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s for the beaches with the upper 80s inland today. With a front lingering nearby, we’ll hold onto another round of showers & storms through this afternoon. The coverage should be scattered and only at 30%. It’s certainly not a big enough rain chance to cancel any plans.

A few showers & storms will develop throughout the afternoon & evening today. Rain chances are at 30%. (WMBF)

WEDNESDAY

If you think the lower humidity feels great this morning, just wait until tomorrow! The cold front will push far enough south for a dry forecast with a drop in humidity and temperatures. For early August, the forecast isn’t bad with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 80s for the beaches. Inland locations will climb into the upper 80s.

Tomorrow is going to be lovely. Lower humidity and plenty of sunshine. (WMBF)

INTO THE WEEKEND

We will get a little bit more humidity on Thursday with a few more clouds and an isolated shower chance throughout the afternoon. By Friday & into the weekend more typical heat and humidity will return as afternoon highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Tropical humidity will return and push the heat index to near 100. The added humidity will result in the return of better chances for pop up showers & storms, with the best chances arriving Friday & Saturday.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s for the beaches and the lower 90s by the weekend. Humidity will return, bringing back the risk for showers & storms. (WMBF)

