Doctors recommend adding check-ups to child’s back to school to do list

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While pencils and paper are all needed for students heading back to school, Tidelands Health doctors said check-ups are too.

Tideland Pediatric Medical Director Dr. Lucretia Carter said they always see a surge in kids with cold symptoms after the first week of school.

So, they recommend coming in for a check-up before the first day of class.

Carter said during routine check-ups they will check your child’s height and weight to make sure they are developing properly.

Scheduling a visit is also important to make sure kids are up to date on all their required shots. According to the state’s Department of Health, some of those include chicken pox, measles and hepatitis vaccines.

Carter said even if your child is all caught up and seems healthy physically, back-to-school visits are a good time to check in on kids’ mental health too.

“There’s a lot of maintenance in just making sure your child is staying on track with not just their overall health but mental health,” Carter said. “Mental health hygiene is just as important as their physical health.”

Carter said there are a few things to remind your kids before they head back to school.

First, washing your hands goes a long way to avoid getting sick. Also, make sure your younger children know how to properly cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

If your child has a fever or does not feel well, Carter recommends keeping your child home for at least 24 hours. She also said getting back and staying in the swing of things can make a huge difference.

“Keeping a regular routine as far as the time they’re waking up and going to bed and being consistent with those times really help optimize that child’s health and overall well-being,” Carter said.

Lastly, Carter recommends healthy eating habits, staying active and yearly check-ups to address any changes in your child’s behavior or health.

