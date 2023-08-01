Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Doctors recommend adding check-ups to child’s back to school to do list

Tideland Pediatric Medical Director Dr. Lucretia Carter said they always see a surge in kids...
Tideland Pediatric Medical Director Dr. Lucretia Carter said they always see a surge in kids with cold symptoms after the first week of school.(source)
By Makayla Evans
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While pencils and paper are all needed for students heading back to school, Tidelands Health doctors said check-ups are too.

Tideland Pediatric Medical Director Dr. Lucretia Carter said they always see a surge in kids with cold symptoms after the first week of school.

So, they recommend coming in for a check-up before the first day of class.

Carter said during routine check-ups they will check your child’s height and weight to make sure they are developing properly.

Scheduling a visit is also important to make sure kids are up to date on all their required shots. According to the state’s Department of Health, some of those include chicken pox, measles and hepatitis vaccines.

Carter said even if your child is all caught up and seems healthy physically, back-to-school visits are a good time to check in on kids’ mental health too.

“There’s a lot of maintenance in just making sure your child is staying on track with not just their overall health but mental health,” Carter said. “Mental health hygiene is just as important as their physical health.”

Carter said there are a few things to remind your kids before they head back to school.

First, washing your hands goes a long way to avoid getting sick. Also, make sure your younger children know how to properly cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

If your child has a fever or does not feel well, Carter recommends keeping your child home for at least 24 hours. She also said getting back and staying in the swing of things can make a huge difference.

“Keeping a regular routine as far as the time they’re waking up and going to bed and being consistent with those times really help optimize that child’s health and overall well-being,” Carter said.

Lastly, Carter recommends healthy eating habits, staying active and yearly check-ups to address any changes in your child’s behavior or health.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Horry County police seized horses, a dog and chickens after an animal neglect investigation in...
GRAPHIC: Man faces charges after horses, other animals found emaciated at Horry County property
Police were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue South.
1 hurt in Sunday night Myrtle Beach shooting
Deandra Goodman, 28, of the Myrtle Beach area, died from her injuries, according to Deputy...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Horry County hit-and-run
Cody Locklear, 29, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash, according to 1st Sgt....
Driver in fatal Robeson County crash identified

Latest News

Tysheem Walters III
Plea hearing scheduled for man accused of killing father, stepdaughter in Georgetown Co.
We get a nice drop in the humidity & for the first week of August, we will take it!
FIRST ALERT: A nice change of pace, lower humidity through the middle of the week
Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say