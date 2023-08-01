Submit a Tip
Darlington Co. shelter issues code red, says some pets are at risk of euthanasia

In a Facebook post, the shelter says they received 24 puppies and 11 dogs last week.
In a Facebook post, the shelter says they received 24 puppies and 11 dogs last week.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Humane Society says they need to quickly move 11 to 15 adult dogs.

In a Facebook post, the shelter says they received 24 puppies and 11 dogs last week.

The new intake, plus a surplus of adult dogs, is causing overcrowding, according to the shelter.

Officials say they have to make room, meaning some of the dogs that have been at the shelter the longest are at risk of euthanasia. The dogs at risk have been marked as urgent.

“We must clear some ADULT kennel space ASAP,” the Facebook post states. “...If you have thought about helping, it’s time to ACT NOW.”

If you are interested in adopting or learning more about the shelter, click here.

