Darlington Co. shelter issues code red, says some pets are at risk of euthanasia

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Humane Society says they need to quickly move 11 to 15 adult dogs.

In a Facebook post, the shelter says they received 24 puppies and 11 dogs last week.

The new intake, plus a surplus of adult dogs, is causing overcrowding, according to the shelter.

Officials say they have to make room, meaning some of the dogs that have been at the shelter the longest are at risk of euthanasia. The dogs at risk have been marked as urgent.

“We must clear some ADULT kennel space ASAP,” the Facebook post states. “...If you have thought about helping, it’s time to ACT NOW.”

