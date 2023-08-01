Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Conway Medical Center, Novant Health team up to expand healthcare access

Conway Medical Center
Conway Medical Center(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new partnership is hoping to expand healthcare in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions.

Conway Medical Center announced on Tuesday a relationship with Novant Health to address healthcare needs in Horry County as it continues to grow.

“Over the last several years, our organization has blossomed into a regional health system stretching from right here on the Grand Strand, all the way to Florence. We have so much in common with Novant Health, starting with our shared dedication to providing exceptional care and service to our communities. This relationship is a win-win for our communities and our patients,” said CMC CEO Brian Argo.

During the first year of the collaboration, CMC and Novant will focus on developing initiatives to help patients in Horry and Georgetown counties.

The two health systems will explore the following:

  • Expand access to patients across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee and explore regional growth.
  • Create new opportunities for patient-focused care experiences, such as moving from a clinical setting to a more “consumer-friendly environment.”
  • Develop a pipeline for clinical talent while also providing new opportunities to train the next generation of doctors, nurses and administrative healthcare leaders.

CMC will remain an independent, nonprofit healthcare system with its own board and leadership, but Novant will hold a 30% membership interest. The CMC will expand its board of trustees to 21 members, with six of those members being from Novant Health.

