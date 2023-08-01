Submit a Tip
NWS: Coastal flooding advisory in place across Horry, Georgetown counties Tuesday evening

Horry and Georgetown Counties coastal flooding advisories
Horry and Georgetown Counties coastal flooding advisories(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After high tides caused roads to flood in the Garden City area Monday evening, a coastal flood advisory has been announced for Tuesday night due to the high tide from the full moon.

RELATED COVERAGE | Horry County Police Department warns drivers to avoid Garden City roads due to flooding

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory which will take effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday and run through 10 p.m. It is expected that up to one foot of flooding in low-lying areas near the shorelines and tidal waterways across the coast in Horry County and Georgetown, according to NWS.

The flooding may affect the low-lying roadways and areas along the Intracoastal Waterway and in areas of Cherry Grove, Garden City, Murrells Inlet, and Pawleys Island.

FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity through midweek, but still a few more downpours

Monday night, Horry County police responded to calls for multiple stranded vehicles in the Garden City area due to cars driving through the flooded streets.

Remember to add extra time to your travel plans if you have to travel during this time, avoid any flooded roadways, and do not drive through barricades.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

