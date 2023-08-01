Submit a Tip
Affidavit: Woman used vehicle as ‘weapon’ in Horry County road rage incident

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Murrells Inlet man and woman are charged in connection to a road rage incident that sent one person to the hospital.

Shirley Cox, 66, is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature, and Edward Sealy Jr., 67, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.

The Horry County Police Department was called out on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. to Addison Cottage Way.

At the scene, officers learned it all began from a road rage incident, according to the incident report.

At the Pine Avenue and Highway 17 Business traffic light, the victim, who was driving a motorcycle, hit Cox’s side mirror and then flipped Cox and Sealy off, according to an incident report.

Once the light changed, the victim drove off and turned right onto the highway. Cox, who police say was driving, followed the victim. Eventually, the victim came to a dead end.

The victim tried to leave the dead end, but Cox stayed in from of him, the incident report states. Arrest warrants for Cox state she used her vehicle as a “weapon” to stop the victim from leaving.

Sealy told officers that both vehicles tried to avoid each other but ended up going the same way and crashing into each other.

Cox did not try to render aid to the victim after the crash, her warrants state. Instead, investigators say Cox and Sealy got out of the vehicle and stopped the man from getting on his bike, with Sealy pushing down the bike and Cox grabbing the man.

The victim was later taken to the hospital for treatment, and Cox and Sealy were arrested.

They were booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center before being released on bond.

