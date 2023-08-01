Submit a Tip
2 hurt in Horry County crash; lanes blocked

It happened in the area of Red Bluff Road and Highway 66.
It happened in the area of Red Bluff Road and Highway 66.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Tuesday morning crash that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened in the area of Red Bluff Road and Highway 66. Horry County Fire Rescue was called out to the scene at 5:42 a.m.

Officials with the fire rescue are asking drivers to avoid the area as lanes are blocked.

They also say it was a single-vehicle crash that involved the vehicle overturning.

