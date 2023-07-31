Submit a Tip
SLED: Two Marlboro Co. women arrested, charged in grand larceny investigation

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -Two arrests have been made in an over 2-year long investigation into grand larceny in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED said two women, 43-year-old Charlotte Levon Green and 56-year-old Tammy Lear Bullock were arrested on July 28 and are facing charges are grand larceny.

Their arrests come after an investigation into an incident from Jan. 24, 2021, when the women allegedly took a pistol, $2,203 in cash, and four packs of cigarettes from a home in Bennettsville.

Green and Bullock were booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center. This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

