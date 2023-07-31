Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Socastee community honors former basketball player with tournament

The Socastee community came together to honor the life of a former basketball player in a familiar place.
By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - The Socastee community came together to honor the life of a former basketball player in a familiar place.

Elijah Lawson remembers his brother younger brother Ezra Lawson finding the love for basketball at 5 years old.

“Ball handling, shooting, defense, you know, so that’s what it was about,” said Elijah.

Over the years, Ezra’s love for the game flourished as he was determined to be like his older brother.

“1 on 1, full court to 100,” he said. It would be so funny because we would play till like 20-30 it’ll be close competition, and then I’ll start beating him, start shooting some threes, score would be like 60 to 20, and he’ll like be all mad.”

Ezra was a former Airman for the United States Air Force and a Socastee High basketball player. He died in a car accident in May 2022, less than two months after his 19th birthday.

Family and friends said his unmatched love for the game created the 3V3 basketball tournament at Socastee High School in his memory.

“Ezra was a good friend of mine, always keeping my faith high,” said Mike Herrin, a former teammate. “Always keeping me calm, confident, always telling me just keep going. He’s really somebody that I really you know think about every day.”

Not only did the tournament unite the Socastee community, but it also birthed The Ezra Lawson Foundation Scholarship.

Proceeds raised will be awarded to a Horry County graduating high school senior.

Other siblings also shared what they will miss the most about Ezra.

“This relationship I had with him was really special because we would tease each other, and you know, like all siblings fight,” said Zion Lawson, his younger sister. “Then Ezra had like a really special place in my heart like I could come to him about specific things, I know he’d be able to help me, or he always want to talk to me about something.”

Those participating in the tournament had the chance to enter a 3-point and half-court shootouts, as well as entering raffles to win prizes. However, the tournament could not have happened without those who loved him the most. His family and friends say they are glad to let his legacy continue.

“It’s incredible! I love how we want to just keep his name alive and keep it in the everyday spirit, just knowing that he’s here no matter what,” said Elijah.

A scholarship recipient will be selected during the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Allen Branam is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man accused of attempted murder traveled to N. Myrtle Beach to confront family
Olivia Grace Knighton, 11, died July 19 after going overboard from a boat traveling along the...
Funeral arrangements announced for 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway
It happened at 11:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Jason Boulevard.
Troopers investigating fatal Horry County hit-and-run
Roderick Isaiah Brown
36-year-old Florence Co. man who allegedly shot girlfriend, assaulted child arrested after manhunt
MBPD said they received a call just after 5 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Strand Medical Center on...
Myrtle Beach police investigating shooting after victim shows up to hospital

Latest News

Quan Maurice Hickman is charged with attempted murder.
Loris man accused of stabbing victim in the stomach twice
Each elementary school in the district will have armed security guards this year.
Florence school district gets extra protection for students heading back to school
Horry County police seized horses, a dog and chickens after an animal neglect investigation in...
GRAPHIC: Man faces charges after horses, other animals found emaciated at Horry County property
Cherokee Norton, 26, of Pembroke, charges include first-degree murder and two counts of...
Deputies make another arrest in deadly Robeson County shooting