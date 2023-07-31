Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SC’s tax-free weekend begins this Friday

This year's three-day sales tax holiday begins Friday and runs through Sunday, giving shoppers...
This year's three-day sales tax holiday begins Friday and runs through Sunday, giving shoppers the chance to save on back-to-school supplies.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State’s three-day sales tax holiday begins this Friday in time for back-to-school shoppers.

The event suspends the state’s sales tax on items that include school supplies, computers, printers, clothing and accessories, shoes and some household items. The sales tax holiday applies to items purchased in stores and online.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue says the event begins at midnight Friday morning and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.

During that 72 hours, shoppers will be able to purchase eligible items without paying the state’s 6% sales tax or any applicable local taxes.

“With the increased cost of inflation, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during Tax Free Weekend, particularly on back-to-school essentials,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said.

Digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture are not exempt from sales tax.

See a full list of the tax-free items below.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during the sales tax holiday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Allen Branam is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man accused of attempted murder traveled to N. Myrtle Beach to confront family
Olivia Grace Knighton, 11, died July 19 after going overboard from a boat traveling along the...
Funeral arrangements announced for 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway
Roderick Isaiah Brown
36-year-old Florence Co. man who allegedly shot girlfriend, assaulted child arrested after manhunt
It happened at 11:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Jason Boulevard.
Troopers investigating fatal Horry County hit-and-run
MBPD said they received a call just after 5 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Strand Medical Center on...
Myrtle Beach police investigating shooting after victim shows up to hospital

Latest News

Jamie Brown is charged with misconduct in office and possession of cocaine.
Darlington County detention officer charged with cocaine possession
Cody Locklear, 29, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash, according to 1st Sgt....
Driver in fatal Robeson County crash identified
Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Horry County police seized horses, a dog and chickens after an animal neglect investigation in...
GRAPHIC: Man faces charges after horses, other animals found emaciated at Horry County property
Several agencies are responding to a banner plane that went down in the ocean on Monday in...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say