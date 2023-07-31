Submit a Tip
SCHP: Driver entrapped after tractor trailer rear ends pickup on I-85

Driver entrapped after tractor trailer rear ends pickup on I-85
Driver entrapped after tractor trailer rear ends pickup on I-85(The North Spartanburg Fire Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said a driver was extricated after a tractor trailer rear-ended a pickup truck on the interstate in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), just after midnight on July 29, both vehicles were heading north on I-85 when the tractor trailer ran into the back of the truck, pushed it to the left of the road and caused both to hit the center median barrier.

The North Spartanburg Fire Department said the driver of the pickup was entrapped and several departments were called to help with extrication which took nearly an hour. The driver was not injured.

Officials said the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

