Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say

Several agencies are responding to a banner plane that went down in the ocean on Monday in Myrtle Beach.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several agencies are responding to a banner plane that went down in the ocean on Monday in Myrtle Beach.

Officials said the plane went down at 40th Avenue North.

Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that the pilot was the only one on board and is out of the plane.

Horry County Fire Rescue is treating the pilot, but the extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Myrtle Beach Police Department are also on the scene.

The Coast Guard has also been notified, along with the FAA, to determine how to get the banner plane out of the ocean safely.

We will bring you updates on this developing story as they come into our newsroom.

