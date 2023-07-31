Myrtle Beach gas prices rise 35 cents in the last month

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Customers continue to see gas prices soar in the Grand Strand.

Compared to last week, the average gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach have risen 14.4 cents, averaging $3.42 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That is 35 cents higher than gas prices were a month ago.

The cheapest gas recorded on Sunday was $3.27 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.59.

“Gas prices suddenly soared over the last week due to heat-related refinery outages that impacted some of the largest refineries in the country, at a time when summer gasoline demand peaks and as gasoline inventories slid to their lowest July level since 2015,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “In addition, oil prices surged to their highest level in months, rising to over $80 per barrel due to SPR releases coming to an end and concerns over cuts in supply from Saudi Arabia and Russia, the second and third largest oil producers in the world.”

De Haan said the recent rise should start slowing down. However, as the peak of hurricane season comes closer, new issues could push the national average over $4 per gallon, according to De Haan.

Across South Carolina, gas prices are up 19 cents from last week, averaging $3.48 per gallon. In North Carolina, prices are up 14.6 cents from last week, averaging $3.52 per gallon.

