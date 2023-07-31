Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man faces charges after horses, other animals found emaciated at Horry County property

Horry County police seized horses, a dog and chickens after an animal neglect investigation in...
Horry County police seized horses, a dog and chickens after an animal neglect investigation in the Little River area.(Source: HCPD)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An animal neglect investigation is underway in the Little River area after a number of animals were found in poor conditions, according to police.

Officers were called last week to Horseshoe Road South, off Highway 17, for reports of horses in the road.

When officers arrived, they said they found a number of emaciated animals, some with open wounds, that were being kept at a nearby property.

OVER THE RAINBOW BRIDGE One Horry County man faces four charges and two citations under the animal care and treatment...

Posted by Horry County Police Department on Monday, July 31, 2023

The investigation led to officers seizing four horses, one dog and seven chickens. Police said one horse was in such bad shape that it had to be put down.

“We were forced to help the poor creature across the rainbow bridge for his comfort,” the Horry County Police Department posted. “There is a heavy toll and burden of responsibility that comes with caring for animals in rough condition.”

The animals are now being cared for by the Horry County Animal Care Center staff, where the shelter is already overcapacity.

If you are able to help, the shelter asks of three things:

Send support staff who are feeling the weight of this situation

Be good to the animals that rely upon you

Foster or adopt an animal in need, or if you can’t do that, then volunteer at Horry County Animal Care Center.

Police did arrest one man in the case. He faces four charges and two citations under the animal care and treatment ordinance. We have reached out to Horry County Police Department to get the name and exact charges.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Allen Branam is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man accused of attempted murder traveled to N. Myrtle Beach to confront family
Olivia Grace Knighton, 11, died July 19 after going overboard from a boat traveling along the...
Funeral arrangements announced for 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway
It happened at 11:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Jason Boulevard.
Troopers investigating fatal Horry County hit-and-run
Roderick Isaiah Brown
36-year-old Florence Co. man who allegedly shot girlfriend, assaulted child arrested after manhunt
MBPD said they received a call just after 5 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Strand Medical Center on...
Myrtle Beach police investigating shooting after victim shows up to hospital

Latest News

Cherokee Norton, 26, of Pembroke, charges include first-degree murder and two counts of...
Deputies make another arrest in deadly Robeson County shooting
Deputies were called out around 3:30 a.m. to the Reflexxions Club on Highway 301.
Sheriff: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Dillon County nightclub shooting
Deputies were called out to Hillcreek Road in reference to a shooting.
Deputies investigating deadly Scotland County shooting
Gaven Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton, charges include first-degree murder, two counts of attempted...
Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting; 3 suspects sought