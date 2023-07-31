Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man drowns after being thrown from boat on lake during storm, officials say

Darrell Hewett was on his boat on Lake Hartwell trying to return to the dock when he was caught in the storm. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A man in South Carolina died after he was thrown off a boat while on a lake during a storm Saturday night.

WHNS reports the man, later identified as 69-year-old Darrell Hewett, was on his boat on Lake Hartwell trying to return to the dock when he was caught in the storm. Rough waters were stirred up because of the storm, causing Hewett to be thrown from his boat as he stood up, according to authorities.

First responders were called to Providence Point at around 8 p.m. in response to the drowning.

Officials said they learned that bystanders were also trying to get to the dock because of the storm and pulled Hewett from the water.

According to authorities, Hewett was not wearing a life jacket. His death was ruled as an accidental drowning.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Allen Branam is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man accused of attempted murder traveled to N. Myrtle Beach to confront family
Olivia Grace Knighton, 11, died July 19 after going overboard from a boat traveling along the...
Funeral arrangements announced for 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway
Roderick Isaiah Brown
36-year-old Florence Co. man who allegedly shot girlfriend, assaulted child arrested after manhunt
It happened at 11:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Jason Boulevard.
Troopers investigating fatal Horry County hit-and-run
MBPD said they received a call just after 5 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Strand Medical Center on...
Myrtle Beach police investigating shooting after victim shows up to hospital

Latest News

Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Source: WMBF News
WATCH: Crews tow banner plane involved in crash from the Myrtle Beach surf
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Jeffrey Allen Branam is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man accused of attempted murder traveled to N. Myrtle Beach to confront family
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023.
$1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among a surge in huge payouts due to more than just luck