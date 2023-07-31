Loris man accused of stabbing victim in the stomach twice

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 50-year-old man is out on bond after Horry County police say he stabbed someone in the Loris area.

Quan Maurice Hickman is charged with attempted murder.

Officers were called out around 12:40 a.m. on Friday to Watts Road.

During the investigation, the victim claimed the stabbing happened on Mount Olive Road. Investigators noticed the victim had two stab wounds on their stomach, according to an incident report.

The victim was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers then headed to the incident location and arrested Hickman.

Hickman did admit to the assault and was found with a knife, according to his arrest warrants.

He was previously booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

