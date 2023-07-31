Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, study says

FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.
FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Regularly drinking alcohol, even in small amounts, could raise your blood pressure, even in adults without hypertension, according to a new study.

The study says as little as one alcoholic drink increased blood pressure in men and women, including those with no existing blood pressure issues or conditions related to alcohol.

Researchers looked at data from seven studies conducted around the world between 1997 and 2021 involving more than 19,000 adults.

The study found that even less than one drink a day produced a small rise in systolic pressure over an average of five years.

It also found that small amounts of alcohol also raised the lower, or diastolic, blood pressure reading, but only in men.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Allen Branam is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man accused of attempted murder traveled to N. Myrtle Beach to confront family
Olivia Grace Knighton, 11, died July 19 after going overboard from a boat traveling along the...
Funeral arrangements announced for 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway
It happened at 11:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Jason Boulevard.
Troopers investigating fatal Horry County hit-and-run
Roderick Isaiah Brown
36-year-old Florence Co. man who allegedly shot girlfriend, assaulted child arrested after manhunt
MBPD said they received a call just after 5 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Strand Medical Center on...
Myrtle Beach police investigating shooting incident after victim shows up to hospital

Latest News

Deputies were called out around 3:30 a.m. to the Reflexxions Club on Highway 301.
Sheriff: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Dillon County nightclub shooting
A mysterious meat allergy passed by ticks may affect hundreds of thousands in the U.S.,...
Tick-borne illness leads to red-meat allergy
Deputies were called out to Hillcreek Road in reference to a shooting.
Deputies investigating deadly Scotland County shooting
Gaven Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton, charges include first-degree murder, two counts of attempted...
Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting; 3 suspects sought