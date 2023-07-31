Submit a Tip
Help youth in our community get ready for fall sports with the Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA

By TJ Ross
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The YMCA of Coastal Carolina is hosting gently used sports equipment drive.

The event will take place on August 12th (9 AM – 12 PM) at the Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA.

 The sale will raise money to support the YMCA of Coastal Carolina’s financial assistance program.

Donations can be dropped off at the Claire Chapin Epps YMCA, Tidelands Health Georgetown Family YMCA, or the Tidelands Health Pawleys Family YMCA between July 24th-August 7th during business hours. The equipment drive will accept donations of gently used sports equipment, including balls, gloves, bats, helmets, and more. Anything in the sale will be “as is”.

Community members are invited to shop the sale on August 12th from 9 am – 12 pm to find affordable sports equipment.

See everything you need to know here!

