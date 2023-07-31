Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Get ready for the classroom with the Back to School Fam Fest

By TJ Ross
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - 1,000 locally identified at risk children need our help!

Saturday August 5th, a group of churches in the Grand Strand will be hosting a very important event in service to local children and their families.

The Fam Fest is vital, ensuring that local students and their families receive the supplies and community resources necessary to help them break down barriers helping them to succeed in school and in life!

Learn more about the event here!

