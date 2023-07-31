Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence school district gets extra protection for students heading back to school

Florence School District One elementary students are heading back to school and will see some new faces there to help keep them safe.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence School District One elementary students are heading back to school and will see some new faces there to help keep them safe.

Each elementary school in the district will have armed security guards this year.

Florence One Deputy Superintendent Kyle Jones said this is a major step in keeping your kids safe because most elementary schools did not have guards last year.

Jones said the guards are certified through the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and will perform safety checks outside of schools making sure doors are locked.

The guards will also stay in close contact with the administration to quickly relay any incidents.

“They will have contact via phone, radio, etc., with the administration,” Jones said. “So, if there’s any incident, we want to act very quickly. We believe this is another proactive measure to have immediate response on campus.”

The district plans to introduce the new armed guards to both students and staff to make sure everyone feels comfortable.

Jones said they have also made it a priority to minimize the entrances and exits at all schools.

“Minimizing entrances and exits in its simplified form is car line, bus line and visitor,” Jones said. “Each person is screened as you come in those entrances and exits, so we know who’s in the building and making sure we all have a purpose to be there.”

Jones also wants you to check your child’s backpack each day for items that do not belong in the classroom.

The district expanded its security screening systems in middle and high schools last year. Jones said the high-tech system they use is the same Disney uses to ensure safety.

He said there are never too many steps to keep your kids safe.

“We want to foster a safe and secure environment for our administration, teachers and students,” Jones said. “Our number one priority is quality teaching and learning. We want to focus on that, and everybody feel comfortable, especially our parents and community.”

