FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers & storms to start the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A slow passing front and developing low pressure will be responsible for the showers & storms as we start the new work week.

TODAY

It’s the first day of school for Florence 1 & 2, Darlington & Marlboro Counties! For those students headed off to school, make sure you have the rain gear packed for the kids. While most of us are drying out for the morning hours, we expect showers & storms to redevelop along the front later today.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s for the inland areas today. Welcome back to school! (WMBF)

High temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 80s today under partly cloudy skies. As we head into the afternoon hours, showers & storms will develop and bring a 40% chance of rain to the area. A few storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall.

A few more showers & storms will return for the afternoon & evening. (WMBF)

MIDDLE OF THE WEEK

As the front passes to our south overnight, we will keep a few small rain chances around for Tuesday afternoon. The amount of moisture will continue to fade throughout the day on Tuesday, keeping rain chances limited for any Tuesday plans. Right now, highs will be in the mid-upper 80s with just a 30% chance of an isolated shower/storm.

Highs will climb into the middle 80s for the beaches with the inland areas making a run for the upper 80s. (WMBF)

Dewpoints will fall into the mid-upper 60s for the middle of the week. While that’s still high & muggy, it will feel like a little bit of a break for the middle of the week. Look for a little bit more tolerable humidity for Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday with highs in the mid-upper 80s each day.

INTO THE WEEKEND

High pressure will pass through the area for the middle of the week and move offshore by the late week. This will bring back a southerly flow for the end of the week and into the weekend, increasing both temperatures and humidity. While specifics in the forecast are limited right now, rain chances do look to return to the area by Friday afternoon and through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s for the Grand Strand with the lower 90s for inland areas. The mugginess will be back in full force.

Highs will be warm for those weekend plans. We will be in the upper 80s for the beaches with the lower 90s inland. (WMBF)

