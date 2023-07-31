Submit a Tip
Driver in fatal Robeson County crash identified

Cody Locklear, 29, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash, according to 1st Sgt....
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - North Carolina authorities released the name of the driver killed in a Wednesday night single-vehicle crash.

Cody Locklear, 29, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash, according to 1st Sgt. Sherwood Lewis.

The crash happened at 11:35 p.m. on Pearsall Road near Old Lowery Road.

A vehicle was traveling west on the road. The vehicle then ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, Lewis said.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said there were no passengers in the vehicle.

