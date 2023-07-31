Submit a Tip
Deputies make another arrest in deadly Robeson County shooting

Cherokee Norton, 26, of Pembroke, charges include first-degree murder and two counts of...
Cherokee Norton, 26, of Pembroke, charges include first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says one of the suspects in a deadly shooting surrendered to authorities Monday morning.

Cherokee Norton, 26, of Pembroke, charges include first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

He is being held with no bond at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Norton, along with Gaven Jacobs, Taima Cummings and Kinston Locklear, are all being charged in connection to a Wednesday shooting.

Investigators were called to the shooting in the area of Freebird Lane in Maxton.

Before arriving, they received a second call from dispatchers that someone had been shot. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered Kylon Locklear, 21, with gunshot wounds and took him to Scotland Health Care for treatment.

Kylon later died at the hospital.

Jacobs was arrested in connection to Kylon’s death on Friday. Jacobs is also being held with no bond.

Meanwhile, deputies are still looking for Kinston and Taima.

The sheriff’s office says both are considered armed and dangerous. A photo of Kinston was not made available.

All of the suspects in the case are facing murder charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

